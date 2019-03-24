Johnny Manziel's Wife, Bre Tiesi, Breaks Silence on Split

Johnny Manziel Wifey Bre Speaks on Split 'Vows Were Broken'

Johnny Manziel's wife, Bre Tiesi, appears to have broken her silence on why she stopped following him on social media ... and all signs point to a looming divorce.

Bre responded to a number of comments on one of her more recent IG posts, which slapped down any notion that she was after money in the wake of their presumed split. As we reported ... Bre scrubbed her social media of all traces of Johnny Football.

There seems to be a more clear reason as to why now. She responded to one IG user, saying ... "maybe u should wonder why I would leave him instead of worrying about ‘money’ lucky for him I don’t air out personals and lucky for u you are behind a screen u low life."

In another comment, Bre made it crystal clear that there was alleged wrongdoing on Johnny's part ... saying in response to another IG user ... "u been married? U been betrayed? I don’t do betrayal for a person I was devoted to period. Vows were broken f*** money and f*** u and every other loser on here."

Bre makes no bones about it ... she believes Johnny betrayed her trust, and strongly suggests he cheated on her. She also bats off the idea that she's after any of his fortune by referring to a prenup they might've signed. No one has filed for divorce yet, but by the way she's talking here ... it looks like that may be in the cards for Manziel.

Bre and Johnny first hooked up in 2016 and got married shortly afterward. He's given her all the credit for pulling him out of his downward spiral after being cut by the Browns in 2016.