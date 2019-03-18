Johnny Manziel Hits Practice Field With New AAF Team

Johnny Football's back!!!!!
Just a few weeks after being cut from the entire Canadian Football League ... Johnny Manziel is out on the field with another pro football team -- and his new squad seems damn proud of it!
The Alliance of American Football league's Memphis Express inked the embattled QB to a contract Sunday ... and immediately put him out on the practice field Monday.
JFF was rockin' his familiar no. 2 ... and, of course, had his famous swagged-out visor screwed into his facemask.
No word yet on how he looked throwing during his first day on the job ... but his new league seemed STOKED to hire him over the weekend.
"We are pleased to welcome Johnny Manziel to the Alliance of American Football, which we’ve always described as a league of opportunity for talented players to launch or revitalize their pro football careers,” cofounder and head of football for the Alliance, Bill Polian, said.
Added Express GM Will Lewis, "I’ve always viewed him as a viable option, so we’ll look into that situation and see how that works out for us.”
Of course, Manziel was just booted from the CFL on Feb. 27 after the league says he violated the terms of his agreement.
But, it doesn't appear that's fazed the AAF ... 'cause they say they did "extensive background work" on the QB -- and think it's fine for him to play in their league.
As for Johnny's future with the Express ... their starting QB, Zach Mettenberger, just injured his ankle -- so immediate playing time is available.
Sooo ... does that mean #ComebackSZN is officially on again?!?!
Stay tuned ...