Johnny Manziel Hits Football Field After CFL Cut, Shows Off Arm!

Here's Johnny Manziel shrugging off his latest football drama ... and showing off his cannon arm!!!!

The ex-NFL quarterback -- who was just cut by the Montreal Alouettes and the entire Canadian Football League last week -- hit the field for some drills ... and showed he's still got it.

Manziel was out with his longtime trainer, George Whitfield, in San Diego on Monday ... throwing passes and working on his footwork.

You can see in the clip, Johnny slings a 20-yard dime OVER a soccer goalpost for a would-be TD.

Of course, it's been a tough offseason for the former Heisman Trophy winner ... his CFL team announced just days ago Johnny Football violated the terms of his agreement and is now banned.

But, didn't seem Johnny took the news too harshly ... he announced afterward, "I look forward to exploring new options within the United States."

In other words ... he's interested, AAF and XFL.

So, it all begs the question ... is this latest vid an audition tape for leagues like the XFL and AAF to take a look at him??

Sure seems like it!