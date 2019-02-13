Johnny Manziel's Wife Bre Tiesi Twerks Her Ass Off At Lingerie Launch Party

Manziel's Wife Bre Tiesi Twerks Her Ass Off At Lingerie Launch Party

Johnny Manziel ain't the only one in his family with moves -- his wife, Bre Tiesi Manziel, put her ass-shaking skills on display at a huge bash in Hollywood ... and we've got the footage.

Mr. and Mrs. Manziel -- along with stars like Farrah Abraham and Steelo Brim -- hit up Avenue nightclub in Hollywood for the launch of Bre's lingerie line, Se Mouiller.

Tiesi -- who created and designed the lingerie -- has been working on the line for years. Last year, she threw a private party in L.A. to introduce the brand ... with huge stars like Diddy and Trey Songz.

And, on Tuesday night, she went hard -- dancing it up with her friends, including "Bad Girls Club" star Natalie Nunn ... who was also promoting her eyelash line, Natalie Lashes.

Of course, Johnny was on hand to support his lady -- especially when she was grinding up another lady friend.

Good times!