Kristin Cavallari & BF Mark Estes' Loving Stare At Stagecoach

Kristin Cavallari got nice and cozy under the Coachella Desert skies with hunky young boyfriend Mark Estes ... gazing into each other's eyes at night 2 of the Stagecoach Festival.

Kristin posted the photo to her Instagram Story Saturday night, showing the couple with their eyes lovingly locked on each other while deep in conversation.

Kristin looks country chic -- donning an oversized button-down shirt with a denim mini and some cowboy boots ... while Mark opted for a pinstriped Padres Jersey.

Play video content Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari

The 37-year-old former 'Hills' star and 24-year-old TikToker hard launched they're relationship back in February, and have been going strong ever since ... even discussing the possibility of having kids together in the future.

Kristin and her man weren't the only pair showing love out in the desert this weekend ... as we previously reported, Megan Fox and MGK seemed to be further confirming their relationship's still on ... looking head over heels Friday at Stagecoach -- slow dancing to country star Jelly Roll!

Play video content 4/26/24

The couple was also spotted holding hands on the 2nd night, but while Megan and Machine Gun seemed to be feeling each other at Stagecoach -- we'll have to wait and see if it's really the real deal.

Play video content TMZ Studios