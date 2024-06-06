Kristin Cavallari Lists Nashville Home For Sale, Looking to Score Huge Profit

Kristin Cavallari is looking for a fresh start -- 'cause she's trying to get rid of her Nashville home, and make a pretty penny in the process ... TMZ has learned.

The reality star listed her 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom farmhouse house in Franklin, Tennessee -- which she scooped up for over $3 million following her 2020 split from ex-husband Jay Cutler.

"The Hills" alum may make a solid profit off the property if she can get the price she's looking for ... as it's for sale for a cool $11 million -- an almost $8 million uptick.

It's certainly worth the Benjamins for whoever may be interested ... the estate boasts 6,799 square feet of living space and 28 acres of land to call your own. The property also features a main house and a guest house ... which Kristin put a lot of work into.

Remember ... for her feature in My Domaine in 2022, Kristin confirmed the residence underwent an 18-month-long renovation after she moved in. She noted at the time ... "I did a lot of work. I completely gutted the kitchen, finished the basement, redid a lot of the bathrooms and added on to my closet."

Her work has certainly paid off. Not only does the spacious kitchen feature state-of-the-art appliances and a walk-in pantry, but the basement is a total wellness retreat with a workout facility and sauna.

The home's pool, greenhouse and beehives are also Kristin's own additions ... which perfectly round out this country paradise.

Kristin has called the Nashville area home for some time ... having moved to Music City due to Jay's ties to the area. Remember, the former NFL star attended Vanderbilt University.

The exes purchased a couple family homes in the area before their breakup. Their first home, a scenic 8.5-acre abode in Nashville, took around 2 years to get snapped up. Jay stayed in their 2nd family home for a bit after their split ... eventually listing it for sale in 2023.

Kristin is currently dating TikToker Mark Estes ... but it's unclear if her real estate plans have anything to do with her new beau. No word on where she may be heading off to now -- but at the very least ... she's trying to unload the crib and presumably get something new.