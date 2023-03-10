Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jay Cutler Lists Tennessee Home For $11M, Once Lived In With Kristin Cavallari

3/10/2023 2:22 PM PT
Jay Cutler is putting his house on the market with a hefty price tag, but it comes with some sentimental value -- it's the same one he and Kristin Cavallari once called home.

The listing shows Jay's Tennessee pad is up for sale for a whopping $11M ... the 10,697-square-foot house sits on over 45 acres of land, and comes with a gym, sauna, and a new pool house.

According to real estate records, Jay and Kristin bought the home in 2018 for $4.2M ... they later bought the surrounding 35 acres for an additional $1.2M. Sources tell us this house was left to Jay in their divorce and where he has lived since -- unclear why he is unloading it.

Kristin and Jay also extensively filmed their reality show "Very Cavallari" while living at the home during its 3 seasons.

As we reported, it was a tumultuous breakup between the 2 ... with Kristin filing docs in 2020, claiming the former Bears quarterback was withholding money from her as a way of stopping her from buying her own home. Jay said they already had multiple pads, so buying a new one didn't make sense.

They also sold one of their other homes in Nashville the same year -- unloading the property for $3.7M.

Tim Thompson of Premier Relators and Marty Warren of Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty hold the new listing.

