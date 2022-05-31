Jay Cutler Jokes He 'Threw A Party' Over Divorce Settlement W/ Kristin Cavallari

Play video content PodcastOne/Uncut with Jay Cutler

Jay Cutler boasted this week that his bank account didn't take a big hit in his divorce with Kristin Cavallari ... joking, "when the settlement came through, I threw a party."

Cutler shared a laugh about his split with Cavallari during a conversation with Clay Travis on his "Uncut with Jay Cutler" podcast ... saying he believes he made off just fine when he and the former "Hills" star officially broke things off.

"I don't know what I can say, first of all," Cutler said on the podcast with a chuckle. "I don't know if I made money, I just didn't ... [I] did OK."

Cutler, though, made it clear that Cavallari -- who runs an ultra-successful jewelry biz now -- didn't lose her ass in the divorce either.

"I don't recommend divorce for anybody, let me go ahead and say that," Cutler said on the pod (the full episode air Wednesday at midnight ET). "But, it worked out. It worked out for Kristin, it worked out for me. It is what it is."

Jay -- who married Cavallari in 2013, seven years after he was drafted by the Denver Broncos -- reportedly made over $120 million in his NFL career. Cavallari, meanwhile, reportedly has a net worth of around $30 million.

The two had quarreled over money (specifically funds to buy another home) following the announcement of their divorce in 2020 ... but it seems that all got worked out to everyone's satisfaction.