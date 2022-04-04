Kristin Cavallari, Tyler Cameron Make Out During Photo Shoot

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron are pretty comfortable around each other ... even willing to have a make-out session in the middle of a photo shoot!

The reality stars were doing a campaign for her Uncommon James line in Joshua Tree Monday ... we're told Kristin asked the former 'Bachelorette' star to be a part of the shoot last month after appearing on a talk show together.

As we reported, Kristin filed for divorce from Jay Cutler in April 2020, but tried going on a few dates with him after filing. The time apart and then together didn't prove helpful for a rekindling, as she called it quits and began dating other people, including country music star Chase Rice in 2021.

Play video content 3/5/22 TMZ.com

In March, she was having the time of her life at "Magic Mike Live" in Las Vegas ... getting a full-blown lap dance of sorts -- albeit one that had her lying flat on her back -- while the dude went to work on the whipped cream. Nothing like Sin City ...