Celebs Vacation in Paradise for Spring Break 2022

See All the Fun in the Sun!!!

Spring break is back in full effect and celebs are taking advantage of the world opening up ... they're globe-trotting and getting away from it all, and making the rest of us jealous.

Kristin Cavallari jetted down to Mexico, where she's sipping on fresh coconut water and soaking in an ocean view ... and Nicole Scherzinger is chasing rainbows over in Hawaii.

Couples are getting in on the spring break action too ... Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa are taking a load off in Los Cabos, while Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are kicking back in Costa Rica.

Other popular locations for celebs include the Florida Keys, Tampa, Puerto Rico and some staycations along the California coast.

Some are really logging those frequent flier miles ... Ryan Sheckler went all the way to Thailand, and the long flight looks worth it ... he's on his honeymoon and is splashing around with freaking elephants!!!

Check out the gallery ... the rich and famous have the travel bug, and they're busting out those bikinis.