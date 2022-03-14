Shaun White Hits Up Costa Rica W/ TV Star GF Nina Dobrev, Beach PDA Sesh

Shaun White is starting off retirement with a bang ... the legendary snowboarder took a trip to Costa Rica with his girlfriend, Nina Dobrev, and judging from the pics, life's good. Very, very good.

"It means no worries….🦁 #retired," Shaun wrote on an Instagram post of himself on vacay.

White -- a five-time Olympian and three-time gold medalist -- retired last month after competing in his final Winter Olympics. The 35-year-old was overcome with emotion as he concluded his final Games ... crying in front of the media.

In a recent interview with NBC in Boston, White told the outlet "Yeah, I'm retired, that's the last of it. Every step of the way has been great. I’ll finally have the time to do some things I’ve always wanted to, take some vacations, ride some powder."

Shaun kept true to his word ... going on a vacation with his famous GF. The two went to Costa Rica ... taking in sights on the beautiful islands at Hacienda Altagracia -- a local luxury resort.

White and Dobrev -- star from the hit TV show "The Vampire Diaries" -- have been dating for years ... and announced they made it official while quarantining together during the early stages of the pandemic.

Nina considers herself an avid lover of snowboarding -- and, well, her boyfriend happens to be one of the greatest snowboarders in the sport's history.