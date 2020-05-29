Shaun White Goes IG Official With Nina Dobrev, Wins Quarantine Gold

Breaking News

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are quarantining together and want everyone to know ... with the new couple going official on Instagram!!

The duo sparked rumors when spotted out in public earlier this year ... and have been spending a LOT of time together ever since.

The 33-year-old superstar pretty much confirmed everyone's speculation on Friday ... showing off the 'Vampire Diaries' star trimming his signature red locks for a quarantine cut. You know, cute couple-y stuff.

Dobrev has a passion for snowboarding and White is one of the best to ever do it (3-time Olympic gold medalist) ... so it seems like a natural fit!

White has previously dated Sarah Barthel of Phantogram ... and Dobrev most recently dated filmmaker Grant Mellon.

As for the haircut ... White's new look isn't bad at all. Maybe Nina's got a second career in cosmetology??

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Of course, this ain't the first couple to blossom during the global pandemic ... as we previously reported, Lakers star Kyle Kuzma and supermodel Winnie Harlow started dating in quarantine ... and were even spotted out holding hands last month.