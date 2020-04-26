Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Announce Divorce

Breaking News

Kristin Cavallari just dropped some sad and actually shocking news ... she and Jay Cutler are throwing in the towel on their decade-long relationship.

Kristin just said, "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

She wanted to make it clear ... nothing untoward happened -- "This is just the situation of two people growing apart."

Kristin and Jay met during a Chicago Bears preseason game back in 2010. They married in 2013. They had a son, Camden Jack, who was born in 2012 and another son, Jaxon Wyatt, who was born in 2014, followed by a daughter, Saylor James, born the following year.

This isn't the first split for the couple, remember back in 2011 Culter called off their engagement. However, they reconciled and got married in June 2013.

Both Kristin and Jay have been super successful. Obviously, he made a fortune -- $122 mil -- QB'ing for the Bears and the Miami Dolphins, and she's got a reality show, a jewelry company and lots of other stuff.

They were really a fun couple ... notably, Kristin showed off Jay's butt during a vacation.