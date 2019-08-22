Kristin Cavallari Wrecks Jay Cutler in Axe-Throwing Showdown

Play video content

Pro Bowl quarterback Jay Cutler faced off against his reality TV star/fashion designer wife, Kristin Cavallari, in an epic axe-throwing challenge ... and it went exactly how you'd think.

Yeah ... Kristin whooped dat ass.

The couple showed off the results of their contest at Class Axe Throwing in Nashville ... and while the dude who made $122 MILLION off his arm failed miserably, the girl who starred in a Gavin DeGraw music video hit the bulls-eye with ease.

The best part about it -- Cutler's DGAF attitude transitioning into his axe-throwing career, 'cause the guy shrugged it off and captioned his video with "Nailed it."