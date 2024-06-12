Kristin Cavallari Not Moving in with Mark Estes After Listing Her Home

Kristin Cavallari is trying to unload what was once her dream home, but that doesn't mean she's dunzo living alone or trying to move in with boyfriend Mark Estes.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Kristin and Mark are NOT in the cohabitating stage, despite much speculation their romance is heading to the next level. We're told Kristin and Mark's relationship is really strong, but they're not ready to live together full-time.

While many people assume Mark and his brother still live in Montana -- mainly because their TikTok name is the Montana Boyz -- ME actually has his own place in Nashville, where Kristin plans to spend some time while she's house hunting. We're told she'll also stay at her L.A. condo.

However, we're told they are NOT searching for a place together ... nor is Kristin leaving the Nashville area.

She will be looking for a new place in the area because her kids with ex-husband Jay Cutler go to school around there.

Kristin recently listed her 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom farmhouse-style home in Franklin, TN for $11 million. The "Laguna Beach" alum is looking to make a profit on the sale ... as she originally scooped up the property for just over $3 million after her 2020 split from the NFL star.

Of course, KC has put a ton of TLC into the country estate -- adding everything from a wellness center to a pool and a greenhouse.

It's unclear why she would want to part ways with her slice of paradise in the country ... but Kristin has shaken up her residences a few times since moving down south. So, perhaps she's just gotten the real estate bug once again.