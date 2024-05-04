Former NBA Player Darius Morris Dead At 33

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Darius Morris died this week, TMZ Sports has confirmed. He was just 33 years old.

"With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris," the former NBA player's family said in a statement to us on Saturday morning. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Details surrounding his passing have not been revealed at this time ... although we can confirm his body was discovered on Thursday in the Los Angeles area.

After a stellar high school basketball career in Los Angeles, Morris was a standout player at the University of Michigan ... earning third-team all-Big Ten Conference his sophomore season.

He broke the Wolverines' single-season assists record that same year with 235 ... which was later broken by Trey Burke a few years later.

Morris was a second-round pick to the Lakers in 2011 ... where he played the first two seasons of his four-year career alongside late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

He was also a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, L.A. Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets ... averaging 3.3 points, 1 rebound and 1.4 assists in 132 appearances.

After the NBA, Morris spent several seasons playing overseas in China, Russia and France.

