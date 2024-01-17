Warriors Assistant Coach Dejan Milojević Dead At 46 After Medical Emergency

Golden State Warriors assistant coach and former professional basketball player Dejan Milojević has passed away. He was just 46 years old.

Milojević suffered a medical emergency during dinner at a Salt Lake City restaurant on Tuesday ... although the circumstances surrounding the incident were not revealed.

The Warriors were in Utah to face off against the Jazz -- a game that was slated to go down Wednesday night, but has since been postponed.

The Serbian power forward went unpicked in the 1999 NBA Draft, but he had a stellar career in Europe nonetheless -- winning ABA League MVP honors three straight times.

He also won the ABA scoring title in consecutive seasons.

Milojević's playing career ended in 2009 ... and he found success leading the bench for organizations in Serbia and Montenegro before joining the Warriors in 2021. He coached several future NBA players -- most notably two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

He also spent time as an assistant coach for the Serbian national team.