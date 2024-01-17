Warriors' Dejan Milojević Hospitalized After Medical Emergency At Restaurant

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević was reportedly hospitalized Tuesday night after he suffered a serious medical emergency while out at a restaurant in Utah.

The incident, according to ESPN, happened while Milojević and other Golden State players and coaches were dining out in Salt Lake City ... some 24 hours before their Wednesday night game against the Jazz.

Further details surrounding the 46-year-old's status were not made immediately available.

Milojević became a part of Steve Kerr's staff in 2021 ... after he built up an impressive coaching resume overseas. He played pro ball Serbia, Turkey, Spain and Montenegro ... and was a star on the Serbian national team.