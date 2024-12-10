Mike Tyson, Jake Paul Among Top Searched Athletes Of 2024

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight really was a global phenomenon ... as the two boxers were among the most-Googled athletes on the planet over the past year.

The massive tech company just released its search stats from 2024 ... and when it comes to sports, Mike and Jake's names were right near the top.

Mike came in at No. 2 worldwide ... while El Gallo landed at No. 5.

Controversial Olympic boxer Imane Khelif took top honors ... and Spanish soccer star Lamine Yamal and Simone Biles were Nos. 3 and 4.

When it comes to the United States, it was more of the same, but the order was shuffled a bit -- Iron Mike, Khelif and Biles were the Top 3. Golfer Scottie Scheffler was the lone difference at No. 4, and Paul was once again No. 5.

As for sports teams in general, the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets were the most-searched clubs in the USA ... with the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves following right behind.

It was apparently a year for getting fit, too ... as somatic and indoor walking workouts were the top two searches in that category -- with K-pop group LE SSERAFIM's viral training regimen coming in at No. 3.