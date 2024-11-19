Jake Paul, Mike Tyson Fight Attract 108 Million Global Viewers, Streaming Record

Despite streaming issues ... tons of people from all corners of the world flocked to Netflix to catch Jake Paul and Mike Tyson throw down Friday night -- with an estimated 108 million people streaming the bout!!

Paul and Tyson, according to Jake's Most Valuable Promotions, have become the most streamed sporting event ever with 65 million global concurrent streams ... with 35 million coming from the good ol' U.S. of A.

The fight reportedly had an average minute audience of 108 million live viewers .. with that number jumping to 125 million over the weekend.

And, it wasn't just the main event setting records ... 'cause Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano now hold the record for the most watched women's sporting event in history -- with 74 million viewers watching KT's controversial decision win.

The event was also the number one viewed TV show in 78 countries Friday night, including the U.S., UK, Mexico, and India, among other places.

Given the latest audience figures, it's no mystery why many Netflix viewers had trouble streaming the fight.