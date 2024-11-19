Netflix Sued Over Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul Stream Issues

The streaming quality during the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight was so bad, Netflix has actually just been hit with a class-action lawsuit over it, TMZ Sports has learned.

Court documents we obtained show Ronald "Blue" Denton filed the suit in Florida on Monday ... just three days after he says he and thousands of others struggled to watch Netflix's broadcast of El Gallo's big win over Iron Mike.

Denton claims that as soon as he and others tuned in to the broadcast at around 8 PM ET on Friday -- they "were faced with legendary problems, including: no access, streaming glitches, and buffering issues."

The woes, of course, were well documented all over social media on the night of the fight ... as many flocked to their X pages to gripe about the quality of the product as boxers went in and out of the ring before the evening's main event.

Even Barstool Sports honcho Dave Portnoy posted a video showing he was having troubles getting consistent quality.

Denton is suing Netflix for breach of contract, among other things ... and he's asking for unspecified damages.

For Netflix's part, it hasn't publicly commented on the pending litigation ... although it did acknowledge in a statement Saturday there were issues with streams during the event.