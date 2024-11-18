Logan Paul Apologizes To Jake, I 'Ruined' Your Moment After Tyson Win!

Logan Paul is issuing a public apology for his actions following Jake's big win over Mike Tyson ... claiming he wasn't trying to upstage his little bro's moment in the ring.

The WWE Superstar was positioned right behind El Gallo for the post-fight interviews at AT&T Stadium ... and at one point, he shot some W spray in the air and knocked Jake's hat off in the process.

Apparently, some folks online thought the Maverick was purposely stealing the spotlight after Jake's career milestone ... but on Monday, he said he really just wanted to promote the boxer's new body care brand -- but his enthusiasm and shoddy motor skills got in the way.

Logan said he "felt so stupid" when he hit Jake's cap off his noggin ... adding he was sorry he "ruined one of the biggest moments of your life."

But on the bright side?? Logan said Jake at least smelled great after going 8 rounds with the Baddest Man on the Planet ... thanks to his own product.