Video Shows Inside Jake Paul's After-Party Following Mike Tyson Victory

Jake Paul celebrated his big win against Mike Tyson in a major way ... throwing a fun-filled after party with his brother, Logan, and other familiar faces -- and we have footage from the wild festivities.

The influencer turned professional boxer, who handily beat Tyson in their much-hyped Friday night bout on Netflix, gathered with friends and family at the soiree thrown by his sports betting company, Betr, at a private house in Dallas, Texas.

In addition to Logan and his fiancé Nina Agdal, Jake's girlfriend Jutta Leerdam topped the guest list along with rapper 1900 Rugrat, boxer Derek Sullivan, deejay E-V and "Hawk Tuah Girl" Haliey Welch.

Check out the video ... Jake is dancing with Rugrat while puffing on a cigarette or a joint (most likely the latter). At another point, Jake raises his plastic drink cup to toast his Tyson victory with other attendees.

Meanwhile, Logan is captured playing beer pong with Nina who won the game, tossing a ball into one of the cups and getting a huge hug from her soon-to-be husband.

Hailey is also filmed strolling into the house, turning to the camera to say she wasn't dressed for the occasion. Still, she looked pretty nice.