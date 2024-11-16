Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jake Paul Arrives at After-Party For Mike Tyson Fight, First Appearance Since Win

Jake Paul Ready to Boogie After Big Win ... Arrives to Fight After-Party

111624_jake_paul_afterparty-kal
The King Has Arrived

Jake Paul's ready to cut loose after his big win over Mike Tyson ... pulling up to an after-party his company, Betr, is throwing in Dallas.

The influencer turned boxing superstar arrived at the party -- hosted by Jake with the help of the sportsbetting company he cofounded back in 2022 -- looking suave in a blue and white shirt with vibrant multicolored shorts.

jake paul dog Jutta Leerdam

Jake was joined by his GF, Olympian Jutta Leerdam -- pulling off a sporty chic ensemble made up of a black sports bra and matching leggings -- and his dog pal Thor.

jake paul dog Jutta Leerdam

Everyone seemed to raise a glass to Jake at the party ... not surprising since very few people have ever defeated the Baddest Man on the Planet.

111624_amber_rose_kal
PHOTO OP WITH AMBER
TMZSports.com

Numerous celebs are expected to stop by the party tonight ... and, we know of a few who showed up early on -- including Amber Rose who hosted the Tyson-Paul fight on Netflix last night.

111624_jake_paul_artist_kal
PICUTRE PERFECT
TMZSports.com

There's even a street artist creating incredible paintings of Jake and his vanquished opponent ... art so good Paul may need to frame and hang up in his home. He stopped by to compliment the painter on his work -- clearly impressed by what he saw.

Diddy Inside The Freak-offs INLINE

As you know ... Paul handily defeated Tyson in the eight-round bout -- taking it easy on the 58-year-old who looked shaky. JP later explained he worried about seriously injuring MT.

The fight -- which more than 60 million households tuneed in to watch, according to the streamer -- marks Jake's 11th career win, and he's already got plans for his next brawl ... an MMA fight with Conor McGregor.

Tyson VS Paul: Inside The Fight
Launch Gallery
Tyson VS Paul -- Inside The Fight Launch Gallery
Getty

For now though, Jake can celebrate his victory ... after all, it's his party!

related articles