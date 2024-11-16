Amanda Serrano Walks Back Claim Katie Taylor Kept Illegally Headbutting Her

Amanda Serrano's issuing a mea culpa after accusing Katie Taylor of intentionally headbutting her repeatedly ... taking to X to tell everyone she was way out of line with her previous comments.

Here's the deal ... Amanda and Katie brawled just before Jake Paul took on Mike Tyson down in Dallas Friday night -- and, during the fight -- Katie's forehead came up and smacked Amanda right above the eye.

The Katie Taylor Deadly Headbutt vs Amanda Serrano that Cut Her Right Eye - Slow Motion Edit 👀🚨🎥👊🏽 #TysonPaul pic.twitter.com/lZ6G9IX5ns — MMA Homie Podcast (@theMMAhomies) November 16, 2024 @theMMAhomies

Taylor won the fight by unanimous decision ... and, Serrano and her trainer weren't happy with the decision -- with Serrano telling the post-match interviewer it seemed intentional 'cause Taylor does it in every fight.

However, it seems Amanda realized she went too far by calling her opponent a dirty fighter ... hopping on X and congratulating KT on her big victory.

She posted a long comment to the star taking responsibility for her previous words. You can read the statement for yourself ... but, the basic gist -- Serrano admits she shouldn't have disrespected another fighter or minimized her victory, and she hopes for an exciting conclusion to their boxing trilogy.

AS explains it's not an intentionally dirty move by Katie ... but, her style does lead to head-to-head contact -- which is why it keeps happening in the ring.

It's not hard to see why Serrano made her comments ... the cut above her eye is pretty gruesome. She posted a photo of it to IG after the fight -- and, it caught many fans off-guard.

Taylor's won each of the fights against Serrano ... winning back in 2022 in Madison Square Garden by a narrow split decision.