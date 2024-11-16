Rashee Rice Hits Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson After-Party Amid Injury Recovery

Kansas City Chiefs star Rashee Rice appears to be in great spirits on his road to recovery ... hitting up the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson festivities in Texas as he inches closer to getting back on the football field.

After checking out the action at AT&T Stadium, the injured wide receiver rolled through the Rayleigh Underground in Dallas ... joining names like Metta World Peace, Jon Marianek and DJ Irie at the massive event's after-party.

Boxer J'Leon Love -- one of Paul's coaches -- was also present ... and we take it he was over the moon about the big win for his team.

While the star of the night wasn't present for the gathering, he'll be celebrating his win over Iron Mike with an exclusive VIP gathering hosted by his Betr company and Passes on Saturday.

As for Friday's shindig, Tempter's sponsored the whole thing ... with help from 1-800-Liquors, Tara Health, DrinkWatr and McCathern.

The bash was clearly a good time for all who showed up, as Rice looked like he had his mind off the ailment that's had him sidelined since Week 4 -- which required surgery on his LCL and presumably ended his 2024-25 campaign.