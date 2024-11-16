Pacman Jones Arrested After Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

Adam "Pacman" Jones' fight night ended in the slammer -- the ex-NFL star was arrested early Saturday morning in Arlington, Texas on a number of charges.

In video obtained by TMZ Sports ... the former NFL star is seen being taken into custody by several police officers inside the Loews Arlington Hotel -- which is a short walk from AT&T Stadium, where Jake Paul and Mike Tyson duked it out earlier in the night.

Authorities tell us Pacman was arrested and booked for alleged public intoxication, resisting arrest, evading arrest and assault on a police officer.

Pacman -- who played for the Titans, Cowboys, Bengals and Broncos over 13 seasons -- is no stranger to run-ins with the law ... having made headlines multiple times during his career and in retirement.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Prior to his most recent arrest, Pacman shared a video from an interaction with comedian Tom Segura at the fight festivities ... sporting the same all-black outfit and cowboy hat he had on in our video from the hotel.