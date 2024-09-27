Terrell Suggs Says He Should Be First Ballot Hall Of Famer!

Play video content BetOnline

Terrell Suggs is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025 ... and T-Sizzle wholeheartedly believes he's a first-ballot HOF'er!

Suggs, a 7x Pro Bowler, joined "The Pacman Jones Show," where he chopped it up with his fellow former NFL star on Adam's new BetOnline show ... and Pac didn't waste any time.

"Don't you think you deserve to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer?" Pacman asked Suggs.

"I think so. I think so. My resume kinda speaks for itself, know what I'm saying?" T-Sizzle responded.

"I think so. But you never know what the voters are thinking. I always tell people, 'they made TO. wait three years after he was eligible.' And he had the numbers and everything. I try not to think about it, talk about it, but as it's approaching, I'm getting real anxious, I'm just trying not to think about it."

Speaking of numbers and accolades, Suggs has 'em all.

Aside from the 7 Pro Bowls, he's a 2x All-Pro who won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2003 and Defensive Player of the Year in 2011. He had a whopping 139 sacks and 895 total tackles in his 17-season career

And, he didn't only enjoy personal success ... Suggs won, too. He's a 2x Super Bowl champion, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at SB 47 and SB 54.

Pacman, a Pro Bowler and All-Pro himself, cosigned T-Sizzle's statement ... and had this to say about playing Suggs back in the day.

"There was not one time that we played Baltimore that your name was not at the front of the damn list as far as, 'hey, we gotta find a way to stop this guy,'" Jones said of the epic Bengals-Ravens slugfests.

Now, Suggs just has to sit and wait. He's part of a larger group, and will almost certainly be a finalist alongside the likes of Eli Manning and Marshawn Lynch.