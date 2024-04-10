Terrell Suggs Arrested In Arizona For Assault

Former NFL superstar Terrell Suggs has been arrested in Arizona, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Jail records show the seven-time Pro Bowler was booked late Tuesday night in Maricopa County on two charges -- one count of assault and one count of offense against public order.

A spokesperson for the jail tells us Suggs -- who played his college ball at Arizona State University -- has since been released.

Further details surrounding the allegations against the two-time Super Bowl champion, however, were not made immediately available.

Suggs played in the NFL from 2003 through 2019 ... starring for the Baltimore Ravens for the majority of his career.

The 41-year-old piled up a Hall of Fame-worthy resume during his 17 seasons ... logging 139 sacks, seven interceptions, and 895 total tackles. He also earned Defensive Player of the Year honors once, as well as one All-Pro selection.