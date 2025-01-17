Roseanne Barr Drops New Pro-Trump Rap Song Ahead of Inauguration

Roseanne Barr is making a career pivot inspired by Donald Trump's upcoming return to the White House ... debuting a new rap alter-ego in a music video celebrating the president-elect.

Check it out ... the controversial comedian wears sunglasses, leopard print, and her hair braided in blonde cornrows as she raps alongside Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald in their pro-Trump anthem, "Daddy's Home."

The two performers not so subtly rub DT's successful reelection bid in haters' faces, opening up the song with ... "We won, you mad, It's done, too bad, Boo-hoo, so sad."

Roseanne rubs a lot more than the election win in critics' faces, too ... as she even shakes her bottom at the camera in a pair of skintight jeans. TBH, we never thought we'd see the day the actress tried her hand at twerking -- but here we are.

Roseanne, who has been a longtime vocal supporter of Trump, also hits back at those who tried to cancel her for past racist tweets on Twitter, now X ... suggesting she's getting the last laugh now.

While RB previously disputed the racism allegations against her, she doesn't really help her case here ... rapping "the Spanish goin' back" once Trump is inaugurated Monday.

Trump supporters already can't get enough of the track ... the song has garnered tens of thousands of views in its first hour and countless comments cheering on Roseanne and Tom.

This isn't the first time Roseanne has attempted to dip her toe into the music scene, however ... she previously sparked controversy with her tone-deaf performance of the National Anthem at a Padres baseball game in the '90s. She was famously booed throughout her entire rendition of the song.