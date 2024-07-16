Roseanne Barr Tells Haters to Back Off Ingrid Andress After Anthem Disaster

It seems like the entire internet is dunking on Ingrid Andress after her disastrous rendition of the National Anthem, but one person is still in her corner ... Roseanne Barr.

As you know ... Ingrid was relentlessly roasted Monday for her anthem performance at the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby, an incident that took a more serious tone Tuesday, when the singer revealed she was drunk at the time, and would head to rehab.

Play video content Courtesy of MLB / ESPN

Even before that revelation though, Roseanne had Ingrid's back, telling TMZ people needed to back off ... 'cause she says that particular song is the "hardest in the world" to perform ... and RB actually tells us she thinks the country singer did just fine.

Also ... while many might've tried bestowing the title for worst anthem performance on Ingrid -- Roseanne proudly tells us she thinks she's still the queen in that regard, and that'll probably always be in the case, in her opinion.

In case you forgot that low-water mark... the comedian/actress yelled-sang her version of the anthem in 1990 at a San Diego Padres game -- a spectacle that was roundly condemned by fans, media and even then-President George H. W. Bush.

Roseanne grabbing her crotch and hawk tuah-ing to button the performance didn't help.

In any case, Roseanne says she hopes Ingrid can weather the social media storm, and believes it's just a matter of time before another celeb does a version that gets flamed.