Singer Ingrid Andress Roasted for Terribly Bad National Anthem at Home Run Derby

Folks might've thought Fergie gave the worst National Anthem performance ever -- but a new contender has entered the chat for a chance at the title ... and her name's Ingrid Andress.

The country singer was tapped as the talent to belt out the 'Star Spangled Banner' Monday during MLB's special event ... and as soon as she started to croon, it became clear this was gonna be one for the record books, for all the wrong reasons.

Take a listen ... Ingrid was kinda all over the place with her notes in the performance, and yes it was pretty off-key too at various points -- so bad in fact, some players looked like they were about to burst out laughing.

Take Alec Bohm of the Phillies for example ... the camera panned to him during the song, and he was fighting back against a big grin that was spreading across his face.

Ditto for other players who were standing by and taking it all in ... there were a lot of confused faces -- and even more notes of disapproval could be heard from the crowd. There wasn't a lot of cheering ... but more so screams of shock and dismay.

Like we said ... it was objectively terrible -- that's what the internet's saying anyway -- and of course, the Fergie comparisons were swift ... with many saying Fergie's been vindicated.

As you know, Fergie performed at the NBA All-Star game in 2018 and belted out a unique version of the Nat'l Anthem. She's held this crown for years, but now ... Ingrid's the queen.