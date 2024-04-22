Comedian Elayne Boosler Says She Was Arrested At Dodger Game Over Bag Issue

Comedian Elayne Boosler says she was handcuffed and nearly thrown in the slammer after showing up to the Dodger game on Sunday ... claiming the whole debacle that led to her arrest was centered around a handbag.

The 71-year-old writer broke down her side of things following the alleged incident ... saying she wanted to check out the Dodgers' matinee matchup against the New York Mets, but was stopped by (in her opinion) a power-hungry stadium security guard over her baseball-themed purse.

Play video content

Boosler said she was refused entry because the item didn't meet the venue's clear bag policy ... and she was told she could either take it back to her car, or throw it away.

Boosler didn't like that idea for a number of reasons ... but most notably, she felt she should get special treatment after all the free work she's done for the team over the years -- like singing the national anthem and participating in their celebrity softball games in the past.

The actress said she continued to raise a stink ... and when told she'd be arrested if she didn't leave, she replied, "Fine. Arrest me."

Sure enough, Boosler said she was cuffed and taken to the Dodger Stadium offices to be formally charged for trespassing ... and as she waited two hours to learn her fate, she cracked jokes that didn't really land well with her audience.

Despite the tough crowd, Boosler said officers were nice throughout the process ... which she chalked up to white privilege.

Ultimately, Boosler said she was told she wouldn't have to go to jail if she left the stadium ... which she agreed to do -- she called a ride and got the hell outta there.