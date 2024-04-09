Julio Urias Charged With 5 Misdemeanors Over Alleged DV Incident With Wife

Julio Urias has been hit with multiple criminal charges over allegations he roughed up his wife during a soccer match last year ... TMZ Sports has learned.

A spokesperson for the L.A. City Attorney's office tells us ... prosecutors formally hit Urias with five misdemeanors on Monday.

The ex-Dodgers star is facing one count of spousal battery, two counts of domestic battery involving dating relationship, one count of false imprisonment and one count of assault. His arraignment is scheduled for early May.

Urias was first accused of roughing up his wife, Daisy, on Sept. 3, 2023 ... while the duo were at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles for the LAFC vs. Inter Miami soccer game.

Law enforcement sources told us Urias and Daisy got into a tiff after the pitcher had taken pictures at the event with female fans. At one point during their argument, our sources claim Urias got physical with her ... allegedly putting his arm around her, slamming her against a fence, and pulling her hair.

Cops say they were told Urias then swung at her.

As we previously reported, Urias was arrested at the scene over the allegations ... and booked on a felony domestic violence charge. He went on to post $50,000 bail.

The L.A. District Attorney rejected the case back in January, concluding the incident didn't warrant a felony charge. But, based on Monday's filing, the City Attorney clearly believes misdemeanor charges were warranted.

Urias -- who is now a free agent -- has not pitched since the alleged incident happened. The 27-year-old is currently still on MLB's administrative leave.