Alleged Julio Urias Dom. Violence Victim Bloodied After Incident, Cops Say

The woman who Julio Urias allegedly roughed up at a soccer match earlier this month had blood coming out of her nose following the incident ... law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports.

In addition, we're told the woman also had strangulation marks on her as well as redness on her face.

The alleged altercation happened on Sept. 3 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles during the LAFC vs. Inter Miami match ... and our law enforcement sources say it appeared to all start after Urias had been taking photos with female fans at the venue.

We're told the woman who was with Urias got upset over the picture-taking ... and left early -- but as she was walking toward a gate, the Dodgers star came up from behind her, put his arm around her, slammed her against a fence, and pulled her hair.

Law enforcement sources tell us Urias then allegedly swung at her ... though it's not yet known if he landed a punch. We're told Urias' entourage then broke up the apparent scuffle -- but when Urias and the woman later got into a car service, cops say they were told something further may have gone down between the couple.

As we previously reported, Urias was arrested at the scene ... and booked on a felony domestic violence charge. He went on to post $50,000 bail.

Cops say they are still investigating the incident ... and we're told they're interviewing witnesses -- while looking for additional video of the alleged incident.

Since the arrest, the Dodgers have distanced themselves from the 27-year-old ... cleaning out his locker and wiping away his images from Dodger Stadium.

The MLB, meanwhile, has placed the pitcher on administrative leave while it investigates the allegations.