Julio Urias Allegedly Pushed Woman Into Fence Before Domestic Violence Arrest

Julio Urias was seen shoving a woman into a fence at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday before he was arrested ... multiple sources tell TMZ Sports.

The alleged incident happened at some point after the LAFC vs. Inter Miami soccer game.

We're told stadium workers at first broke up the altercation ... but our sources say Julio then went into a nearby car with the woman, where we're told things once again got heated.

Our sources tell us cops then came and got the two out of the car ... before arresting Urias for felony domestic violence.

The Dodgers star pitcher was ultimately booked into jail at around 1 AM PT Monday ... and after about four hours behind bars, he posted $50,000 bail and was released.

Urias had been having an up-and-down season for LA prior to the arrest ... posting an 11-8 record with a 4.60 ERA.