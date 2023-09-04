Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
DiCaprio, Sudeikis, Prince Harry Watch Soccer Great Lionel Messi Win

9/4/2023 6:17 AM PT
Celebs Watching Messi
Hollywood's elite came out in force Sunday night to watch soccer star Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami team go up against the Los Angeles Football Club.

Will Ferrell, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, David Beckham, Selena Gomez, Owen Wilson, and Jason Sudeikis were all on hand to enjoy the match-up at BMO Stadium in LA.

Oh, and some royalty showed up too ... Prince Harry was seen smiling from ear to ear as he took in the Major League Soccer game, but his wife, Meghan Markle, was MIA.

Harry was sitting in a box seat near Ferrell (co-owner of LAFC), DiCaprio, and the other famous faces in the crowd. At one point, Harry appeared giddy while tightly gripping his LAFC scarf, leaving no doubt which team he was rooting for.

Unfortunately for Harry, Miami beat LAFC 3 to 1. As for Messi, he helped Miami to their 11th straight victory with two assists.

