DiCaprio, Sudeikis, Prince Harry Watch Soccer Great Lionel Messi Win

Hollywood's elite came out in force Sunday night to watch soccer star Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami team go up against the Los Angeles Football Club.

Selena Gomez was all of us watching John McCarthy deny Messi! 😱 https://t.co/A3a564uUSB pic.twitter.com/7likNsWPJD — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023 @MLS

Oh, and some royalty showed up too ... Prince Harry was seen smiling from ear to ear as he took in the Major League Soccer game, but his wife, Meghan Markle, was MIA.

Harry was sitting in a box seat near Ferrell (co-owner of LAFC), DiCaprio, and the other famous faces in the crowd. At one point, Harry appeared giddy while tightly gripping his LAFC scarf, leaving no doubt which team he was rooting for.

The stars are out in LA 🤩@mariolopezviva x @brendanhunting x Owen Wilson x Prince Harry pic.twitter.com/oXtbxm2RIF — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023 @MLS