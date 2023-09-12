Dodgers Remove Julio Urias' Locker, Scrub Pitcher's Murals In Wake Of Arrest

The Dodgers appear to be done with Julio Urias following his arrest earlier this month ... the team has removed the star's locker from its clubhouse -- and scrubbed a couple murals he was featured in around its home stadium as well.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the ace's locker was given away to the team's new infielder, Kolten Wong, after Urias was arrested for allegedly roughing up his girlfriend back on Sept. 3 at an MLS game in L.A.

In an interview with reporters Monday afternoon, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he believed the decision indicated the team was moving on from Urias.

"It's sad," he said, revealing he hasn't spoken to Urias since the arrest. "It's sad on every level."

He added, "It's a very, very unfortunate, sad situation."

In addition to booting him from the locker room, the Dodgers also removed at least two images of Urias from Dodger Stadium -- including painting over one mural he was prominently featured in.

It appears the Dodgers have covered up or painted over a couple murals at Dodger Stadium featuring Julio Urías pic.twitter.com/FFqy5eOJQL — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) September 11, 2023 @ByJackHarris

Urias is currently away from the team after the MLB put him on administrative leave while it investigates claims he pushed a woman into a fence after watching Lionel Messi compete against LAFC. Urias is facing one felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant over the allegations.