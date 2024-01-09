Julio Urias Won't Face Felony Charge For Alleged DV Incident W/ Wife, D.A. Decides

Julio Urias will NOT face a felony charge for the alleged physical altercation involving his wife at a soccer game in September, TMZ Sports has learned ... with the L.A. District Attorney rejecting the case, concluding the incident didn't warrant such a serious charge.

Although it's good news for the 27-year-old pitcher, it doesn't mean he's fully in the clear ... the D.A. will now send the case to the City Attorney, who could opt to file a misdemeanor charge.

Our sources tell us after law enforcement's investigation, they believe Julio was in a verbal altercation with his wife that turned physical ... but because of Urias' lack of criminal record and other factors, the D.A.'s office doesn't believe it rises to the level of a felony. Thus the rejection.

Remember, Urias allegedly roughed up his wife Daisy after an LAFC vs. Inter Miami soccer game on September 3, when the couple went to BMO Stadium to watch Lionel Messi.

Julio was arrested at the scene for felony domestic violence. He was taken to jail before posting $50k bond.

The L.A. Dodgers, Urias' team since breaking into the Majors in 2016, almost immediately distanced themselves from the soon-to-be free agent, cleaning out his locker and wiping his images from Dodger Stadium.

Major League Baseball also placed him on administrative leave a few days after the alleged incident.

Urias is currently a free agent ... and his status with MLB is still in flux, though the D.A.'s decision could represent a step towards signing with a new team.

Of course, it's not the first time Julio has faced allegations of domestic violence.

The World Series champ agreed to participate in a diversion program in 2019 after he was accused of pushing a woman at a popular L.A. mall. Urias was not convicted, nor tried, in that case.