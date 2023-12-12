Police Wrap Up Julio Urias Investigation, L.A. DA Mulling Criminal Charges

California Highway Patrol has finished their investigation into Julio Urias -- months after the Dodgers star allegedly got physical with a woman as they were leaving a soccer game in Los Angeles -- and now the District Attorney's office will whether to file criminal charges.

TMZ Sports broke the story in September ... the 27-year-old pitcher was accused of bloodying a woman after the LAFC vs. Inter Miami match at BMO Stadium on September 3. Urias was arrested for felony DV.

As for what allegedly went down, sources told us a stadium worker intervened after witnessing an alleged altercation between Julio and a woman. We were told Urias and the woman then went into a nearby vehicle where things once again allegedly got heated. At least part of the alleged altercation was captured on video.

CHP took over the case from local police, and after months of investigating, they've sent their files to the Los Angeles County District Attorney ... who we're told will analyze the evidence before deciding -- to charge or not to charge.

The decision will likely have a huge effect on Urias' baseball future. While he was having an up-and-down 2023 season before the alleged violent incident, the arrest marked the end of his baseball season (and LAD career) ... after the organization placed him on the Restricted List for a possible violation of MLB's domestic violence policy.

Urias, a World Series champ in 2020, had been with the Dodgers since coming into the league in 2016. Julio became a free agent this offseason.

MLB free agency is in full swing (Shohei Ohtani just agreed to a $700 million contract), though it's difficult to imagine a team signing Urias to a sizeable deal while possible felony charges hang over his head.

On the other hand, Urias, who has maintained he did nothing wrong, could be cleared by the DA ... and in that case, it's more than likely there will be a host of teams interested in the hard-throwing starter.