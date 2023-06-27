Roseanne Barr's Son Defends Comments About Denying Holocaust, Says It's Sarcasm

Play video content YouTube / Theo Von

Roseanne Barr is taking a lot of heat for seemingly denying the Holocaust ... but her son says her controversial podcast comments are being taken out of context, and she was just being sarcastic.

Here's the deal ... Roseanne went on Theo Von's podcast, "This Past Weekend," and a clip from their conversation is going viral, with folks accusing her of being antisemitic.

In the clip, which Roseanne's son says lacks context, she says ... "And, that is the truth. And, nobody died in the Holocaust either. That's the truth. It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now cause they cause all the problems in the world. But, it never happened."

Roseanne goes on to say she is Jewish. Leading up to her Holocaust remarks, Roseanne is talking to Theo about how people believe things that aren't true, like the 2020 election being fixed.

The comedian's son, Jake Pentland, tells TMZ ... "We are embarrassed that people are stupid enough not to recognize Roseanne is being sarcastic."

Theo is also defending Roseanne ... quote tweeting the viral clip and saying, "This Roseanne Barr clip was sarcasm folks. A clip taken out of a long sarcastic rant she had during our chat. Can we not recognize sarcasm anymore?"

Roseanne's son also says anyone who watched or listed to the full podcast knows it was sarcasm, telling us ... "We think it's funny that people are so stupid. Let's stop doing this clickbait s***, we need to focus on big problems in America. Focusing on out-of-context clips is what morons do."