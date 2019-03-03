Roseanne Barr Calls #MeToo Movement Hollywood 'Hos' with No Self-Respect

Roseanne #MeToo is Just 'Hollywood Hos' ... And Lay Off Israel, Fat People!!!

Roseanne Barr is unloading on the #MeToo movement with some jaw-dropping comments that rival the ones that cost her her sitcom.

She was the guest Saturday on Candace Owens' show when the ultra-conservative host lit the fuse by saying she was sick of "Lena Dunham types going around saying we want this now, now, now." She added ... the whole "believe women thing" was out of control.

Then Roseanne tapped in, taking a shot at women who complain about sexual misconduct years later. She said they should've run out of the room ... "But, you stayed around 'cause you're like, 'Well, I thought maybe he was gonna give me a writing job.' Well, you ain't nothing but a ho."

The fireworks were just beginning. Roseanne also dragged Mike Tyson into it, saying he calls #MeToo, You Too ... because it will eventually get you.

And, then there was her take on anti-Semitism in middle America -- or as she puts it, "obese people from the Midwest."

Well, she doesn't have a show to lose.