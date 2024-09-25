Roseanne Barr Screams Election Conspiracy Theories at Tucker Carlson Event

Play video content

Roseanne Barr's making sure everyone can hear her raw thoughts on politics ... screaming about how Democrats supposedly stole the 2020 election and covered it up with the January 6 inquiry in her loudest voice.

The controversial actress and comedian took the stage in Texas Tuesday night for "The Tucker Carlson Live Tour" ... and, she started on about conspiracy theories from the last presidential election -- basically, Donald Trump won and Democrats plotted to overturn the election results.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Roseanne says Dems "overthrew the government of our country, and they haven't even answered for it. And it pisses me off" ... shouting out her views at the top of her lungs.

She goes on to rant the Democrats misdirected from their massive election theft by focusing on January 6 ... focusing attention on the "insurrection" rather than keeping people from analyzing the results.

Watch the clip for yourself ... it's a lot of screaming, foot stamping and swearing -- a temper tantrum by every definition of the term, ya gotta say.

BTW ... Tucker's loving Barr's intensity -- giddily laughing while fired-up Roseanne delivers her diatribe to the crowd.

Worth noting ... claims about widespread election fraud in 2020 when Joe Biden won the White House over DJT have been proven false. Tucker's old channel Fox News has to pay Dominion Voting Systems close to $800 million for repeatedly pushing these false theories.

Play video content TMZ.com

Barr's a staunch conservative ... voicing support for Donald Trump regularly -- and, recently putting out a satirical video where she claimed Joe Biden "raped" her. And, don't forget, she lent an ear to RFK Jr. when he talked about dumping a dead bear in Central Park.