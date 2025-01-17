Jim Harbaugh Meets L.A. Wildfire First Responders, Thanks Them For Service

Play video content Los Angeles Chargers

Classy move from Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh ... he took time out of his busy schedule this week to thank wildfire first responders with a sweet meet-and-greet.

The 61-year-old headed up the PCH and dropped in on an LAFD base camp near the Palisades on Thursday night to express his gratitude for those battling the flames ... and check out some footage from his visit, it was awesome.

Harbaugh introduced himself to firefighters and officials with his full name and a handshake, despite the guys knowing exactly who he was.

He thanked all of them -- even taking the time to show love to one of the adorable law enforcement dogs who's helped chip in on the recovery efforts.

It's, of course, no surprise Harbaugh made the trip ... as he's repeatedly praised their efforts -- even in the leadup to the Bolts' playoff game last weekend.

"Heart goes out, prayers, abundant prayers for all those that have been affected by this tragedy," Harbaugh said prior to the Texans matchup. "Also just been inspired greatly by the first responders, the firefighters, and the residents that have pulled together, had each other's back."

Harbaugh's team, meanwhile, joined 11 other Los Angeles-based squads to make a donation of $8 million dollars to support those affected by the fires.

Plenty of celebrities have also opened their wallets to assist those who lost everything ... and in two weeks, stars like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and more will be performing at the FireAid Benefit concert to raise funds for disaster relief.