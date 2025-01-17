Caitlin Clark Enjoys Date Night W/ Boyfriend At Volleyball Match

Caitlin Clark is taking full advantage of her first WNBA offseason ... hitting the town for a cute date night with her longtime boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.

Clark and her man were courtside Thursday night to watch Indiana's professional women's volleyball team -- the Indy Ignite -- as they played the Grand Rapids Rise.

Clark was locked in on the action while chowing down on some sour patch kids ... and not even McCaffery trying to squeeze in a conversation between points got her to take her eyes off the court.

The Pro Volleyball Federation -- in its second season -- has garnered support from some big-time names. Jason Derulo made a major equity investment in the league back in September 2023 and is a partner with the league's Omaha Supernovas franchise.

Joe Burrow also has his hand in the league, as he and his family are co-owners of the Columbus Fury after they joined the league as equity partners in 2022.

The date night wrapped up a wild week for the WNBA superstar, which saw a Texas man arrested for stalking the 22-year-old after allegedly sending threatening and sexual messages her way.