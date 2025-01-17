Caitlin Clark Enjoys Date Night W/ Boyfriend At Volleyball Match
Caitlin Clark Hits Town With Longtime Boyfriend ... Volleyball Date Night!
Caitlin Clark is taking full advantage of her first WNBA offseason ... hitting the town for a cute date night with her longtime boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.
Clark and her man were courtside Thursday night to watch Indiana's professional women's volleyball team -- the Indy Ignite -- as they played the Grand Rapids Rise.
Caitlin Clark is supporting Indy's new pro volleyball team, @IndyIgniteVB, tonight 👏🏐 pic.twitter.com/3iZkM9HY0R— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) January 17, 2025 @IndianaFever
Clark was locked in on the action while chowing down on some sour patch kids ... and not even McCaffery trying to squeeze in a conversation between points got her to take her eyes off the court.
Game recognizes game 🤝 @CaitlinClark22 @IndyIgniteVB pic.twitter.com/4XAfStqWZQ— Pro Volleyball Federation (@RealProVB) January 17, 2025 @RealProVB
The Pro Volleyball Federation -- in its second season -- has garnered support from some big-time names. Jason Derulo made a major equity investment in the league back in September 2023 and is a partner with the league's Omaha Supernovas franchise.
Joe Burrow also has his hand in the league, as he and his family are co-owners of the Columbus Fury after they joined the league as equity partners in 2022.
The date night wrapped up a wild week for the WNBA superstar, which saw a Texas man arrested for stalking the 22-year-old after allegedly sending threatening and sexual messages her way.
As for the volleyball match ... the Ignite swept the Rise in three sets, and will now prepare to take on Burrow's Columbus Fury a week from Sunday.