Caitlin Clark's Alleged Stalker Arrested Over Sexual, Threatening Messages

A Texas man is in a world of trouble for allegedly stalking Caitlin Clark ... after officials say he contacted the WNBA superstar with threats and sexually explicit messages on social media -- and then drove to Indianapolis.

55-year-old Michael Lewis was taken into custody and charged with stalking (a Level 5 felony) in Indianapolis on Sunday ... after cops say they traced his activity to a hotel in the area.

Indianapolis Metropolitan PD says officers first made contact with Lewis last week ... and he downplayed the nature of the messages -- claiming they were more fantasy than reality. He also stated he was only in Indianapolis on vacation.

Even after he was requested to stop, officials say the messages continued ... leading law enforcement to take swift action.

Clark herself raised her concern when speaking to cops, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports ... and said she even adjusted her public appearance schedule out of fear for her safety.

Several of Lewis' alleged messages to Clark were also included in the docs ... and they're disturbing.

Some of them mention being near CC's residence ... with Lewis allegedly stating, "been driving around your house 3x a day..but don’t call the law just yet, the publc is allowed to drive by gainbridge..aka Caitlin’s Fieldhouse."

"im getting tickets. Im sitting behind the bench..and im gonna f em up...watch me....settle down Michael..ur stuck in snow," another said.

Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears addressed the matter in a statement Monday ... saying, "It takes a lot of courage for women to come forward in these cases, which is why many don't. In doing so, the victim is setting an example for all women who deserve to live and work in Indy without the threat of sexual violence."

Officials also filed a stay-away order and a motion for greater than standard bond.