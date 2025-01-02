Caitlin Clark Turned Mom Into A Swiftie After Attending 'Eras' Tour Concert

Play video content New Heights

Taylor Swift can safely add one new fan to her already MASSIVE following -- Caitlin Clark's mom, Anne -- as the Indiana Fever superstar revealed she converted her mom into a Swiftie after the two attended a show in Indianapolis!

Clark joined Travis and Jason Kelce on their "New Heights" podcast ... where the trio gushed over the recently wrapped "Eras" tour, with the 22-year-old saying her mother didn't want to miss out on attending one of the pop stars shows.

"My mom was begging me to take her," she said. "She was like, 'I gotta go, everybody is talking about it.' I'm like, 'okay, okay.'"

"Turned my mom into a full swiftie. Two of my cousins were there. Good time!"

Both Travis and Jason couldn't contain their excitement ... with both saying a simultaneous "nice" when they heard the news.

Clark ended up hitting three shows in total ... two in Indy and one in Minnesota with some of her college friends.

The one night she didn't go out at Lucas Oil Stadium, she found herself standing out on her balcony listening in to the performance, not wanting to miss a second of the action!

What's the concert review from the WNBA Rookie of the Year? CC described the show as "electric" ... and doesn't see how anyone couldn't have a blast at the event.