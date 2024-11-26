Caitlin Clark Sits Courtside At Pacers Game With Boyfriend, Haliburton's GF

Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery had the best seats in the house for the Indiana Pacers game on Monday ... sitting courtside with Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend for the matchup!!

The former Iowa basketball players were spotted at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the Pacers' home contest against the New Orleans Pelicans ... and they appeared to be in great spirits.

The Fever star's presence certainly didn't go unnoticed ... as fans in attendance chanted her name.

caitlin clark chants in gainbridge during the pacers game

The couple enjoyed the game with their friend Jade Jones, who had to be thrilled with the results ... as her man went off with 34 points, including a season-high nine threes.

The epic performance had Clark hyped ... and she showed the two-time NBA All-Star love during the outing.

Tyrese Haliburton hits his 7th three and Caitlin Clark is lovin' it

Clark's been tied to the Pacers since before she made Indy her home ... as McCaffery was a member of the coaching staff prior to joining Butler's program.