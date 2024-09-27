Caitlin Clark Denounces Racism, Hate From WNBA Fans, 'Those Are Trolls'

Play video content Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark is speaking out against the gross mistreatment of WNBA players this season ... saying no one should have to tolerate racist and hateful comments being hurled in their direction.

The W has seen a large increase in popularity after the former Iowa guard entered the league in April ... but it's clear some of the new spectators crossed way over the line when supporting their teams and players -- to the point where the org. and its players and coaches have had to address it numerous times.

After her Indiana Fever was eliminated from the playoffs earlier this week, Clark was asked about inappropriate fan behavior in her exit interview ... and she said the people who act out aren't really fans at all -- they're "trolls."

"It's definitely upsetting," Clark said on Friday. "Nobody in our league should be facing any sort of racism, hurtful, disrespectful, hateful comments and threats. Those aren't fans. Those are trolls and it's a real disservice to the people in our league, the organization, the WNBA."

Clark did point out there are people who have backed the league for 20-plus years ... and she hopes positivity can drown out all the bad.

"For me, that's why I became a fan of this league is these people were my idols. I grew up wanting to be like them. So, I think continuing to uplift and represent this league in a positive way is the best thing that we can do."

