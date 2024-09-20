Caitlin Clark's Signed WNBA Draft Card Sells For Record-Breaking $84K

Caitlin Clark's breaking records on and off the court ... her autographed WNBA draft rookie card just sold at auction for a record-breaking $84,000!

The Panini Instant one-of-one card features the No. 1 draft pick holding up her Indiana Fever jersey on stage at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York ... moments after she was selected.

The Blue Viper rookie RC card was also signed by Clark, "guaranteed" authentic by Panini America.

The auction for the CC card -- marketed as the first of her showing off her WNBA jersey -- just closed, and after 79 bids, it sold for $84K!

FYI, that makes the card the most expensive in women's sports card history ... but perhaps not for long.

Goldin is auctioning off two WNBA Draft night cards together, Clark and Angel Reese, which could ultimately top $84,000.

The Reese and Clark cards have been graded a perfect 10 ... Mint condition.